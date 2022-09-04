Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Dangers of Consensus Thinking

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VA #111 Creator's Perspective on Dangers of Consensus Thinking
Description:
Is it the need for acceptance that makes us want to be part of a consensus group? Is it normal to feel one must be a part of the “right” or “correct” consensus group? Does past life trauma promote consensus membership to have greater safety? Why do people automatically disbelieve and strictly avoid information coming from outside their consensus group? Who is to blame for creation of warring factions and the resulting prejudice in today’s world? How can prejudiced thinking be overcome? Creator explains why our world under seige and how your prayer and divine healing requests can save it.
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