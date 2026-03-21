Haunting starring Polterguy (1993, Mega Drive)

Haunting starring Polterguy is an action game developed by Electronic Arts and published by Electronic Arts (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).



You play a ghost called Polterguy, trying to get your revenge on Vito Sardini and his family. Vito has made a lot of money with an overseas skateboard factory, using only the cheapest materials and production processes. This led to a lot of accidents, including the death of a number of skaters, among you. The Sardinis have just moved into a fancy new house, and your plan is to scare them until they leave the place.



The goal is to scare Vito, his wive and two kids so much that they leave the house. Once you have scared off all family members, the family will move to a new house, where you have to scare them out again. The game, all in all, has four houses. All over the house are objects in which you can move in and out to set traps. If a family member is in the room when you set a trap, he will eventually trigger the trap and get scared. The more you scare someone, the more frightened the person will become. At a certain fight level, the person will flee the room. If you leave the person unbothered, he will eventually calm down. If you keep the fight level up until you reach the highest level, the person will flee the house. When a person flees a room, ecto will drop everywhere the person got scared. You can collect the ecto to refill your ecto meter. The ecto meter drains constantly. If you run out of ecto, you get sent to a dungeon where you have to collect ecto until you get to the exit. If you manage to reach the exit, you get back with new ecto to the house. While in the dungeon, you have got a health meter. If you get hit by the creatures or traps in the dungeon, you loose health. If you run out of health, it's game over. You can sometimes find stars which increase your health, and there are spells to collect in the dungeon, which can be used in the house, like a super-scare or an ecto refresh. Polterguy can also kick to find off ecto ghosts, which appear from time to time.