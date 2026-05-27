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In government, ‘qualifications’ exist to support terrible ideas that make things worse.
It takes an absence of experience to overcome this madness.
Spencer Pratt’s anger can be summed up in one sentence: We have no way to deal with crazy people.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (26 May 2026)