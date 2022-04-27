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Is Water Baptism Anti-Christian?
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55 views • April 27, 2022
Is water baptism a Jewish ritual or a Christian ritual? Did Jesus baptise anyone with water? Why did John the Baptist say that HIS baptism was with water but that Jesus' baptism would be different? These are important questions to ask ourselves if we want to get to the bottom of what it means to have a real Christian baptism.
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