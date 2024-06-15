Milabs, Mind Control & Occult Programming - Olivia James Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/06/14/milabs-and-mind-control/

Olivia was born into the programs by a family of drug traffickers. Olivia was trauma trained in programs like MK ultra where her mind was split to create alters used for missions on earth and in space. She was used for espionage, occult, beta, and corporate programs. Olivia’s main focus is finding her memories, using them to heal her alters, and hoping that her memories can assist others.





