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Politicians Could Care Less About Your Rights // For The Love Of Guns Episode 34
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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This is in the micro podcast format (under 10 minutes). Politicians could care less about you and your rights. They care about them and keeping their power. 

#politicians #2a #podcast  @The Rogue Banshee 

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