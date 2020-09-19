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« C’est une 2ème vague artificielle » - Alexis Cossette-Trudel sur Radio X (Quebec)
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91 views • September 19, 2020
16 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNJS_Q7seC8
Simon Durivage : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7BqUsFOPh-SFYxD9QQ1Png
Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020. Le très suivi Alexis Cossette-Trudel de la chaîne Youtube Radio Québec est avec nous pour parler de la gestion gouvernementale de ce qu'on nous présente comme une pandémie.
Fillion, Radio X.
Lien pour la chaine Radio-Québec d'Alexis Cossette-Trudel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Simon Durivage : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7BqUsFOPh-SFYxD9QQ1Png
Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020. Le très suivi Alexis Cossette-Trudel de la chaîne Youtube Radio Québec est avec nous pour parler de la gestion gouvernementale de ce qu'on nous présente comme une pandémie.
Fillion, Radio X.
Lien pour la chaine Radio-Québec d'Alexis Cossette-Trudel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
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