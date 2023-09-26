Sheriff Goes Into the Library to Examine the Children's Materials

The sheriff took a bodycam and went into the library to see if the children are receiving filth. Brings back a shocking report to the community! Steps on How to File a Complaint About a Child Pornography Book found in Your Local Library





1. First make sure that you have found the book in your local library, check it out and have it ready to use to give examples and page numbers where these examples can be found in the book.

. a. Note that: Child pornography is defined as a visual depiction of a minor under the age of 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct (18 U.S.C. 2256). It is a federal crime to possess, manufacture and/or distribute child pornography (18 U.S.C. 2251 et seq.).

b. Find your example page to report.

c. Then you have two options: (can do either one or both) #1) You can file a report online at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, steps on how to do that are below.





#2) You can report this incident to your local law enforcement agency directly by calling the Sheriff department to file a report 2. How to report a pornographic book with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Note: the Information entered into this report will be made available to law enforcement for possible investigation.

a. Go to this website: https://report.cybertip.org/

b. Click on reporting Child Pornography

c. Click on Non-Internet Related d. Then in the details put the name of the library that you found this book at and then the library address. (Example: Chantilly, Regional Library, 4000 String fellow Rd. Chantilly, VA 20151) and then add the Tile, Author, page number and then the quote/description of what you found in the book(s) Below are the blurbs of three perverted books found in Chantilly library. ~Beyond Magenta Susan Kuklin for teens. Page 80: I was Sexually Mature. What I mean by sexually mature is that I knew about sex. From six up, I used to kiss other guys in my neighborhood, and perform oral sex on them. I like it ~Sex is a Funny Word Cory Silverberg for children . Excerpts from pages 107-109: Have you heard other people use the word masturbation or talk about touching themselves to feel good? Do you know if there are rules in your family about touching yourself. ~Sexo que es? (“Translation of “Its Perfectly Normal”) Robie Harris for children.

Page 9: Another kind of sexual intercourse happens when the sexual parts of two people who have female bodies touch or when the sexual parts of two people who have male bodies touch. This kind of touching can make the whole body fell good - feel sexy

e. The time and date of incident can be the time and date that you found the book in the library.

f. There is an option to put your contact information in or you can remain anonymous g. Under “Is there anything else you would like to include in this report?” you can tell them that you have a list of other similar books (if you found more than one from the PDF list) that

