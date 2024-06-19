BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Taras | Munjya | Sharvari & Abhay Verma | Sachin-Jigar, Jasmine Sandlas | Amitabh Bhattacharya
Anubhav1995
Anubhav1995
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 10 months ago

Song: Taras

Movie: Munjya

Music: Sachin-Jigar 

Singers: Jasmine Sandlas & Sachin-Jigar 

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Backing Vocals / Chorus: Sumonto Mukherjee

Programmed & Arranged By: Sachin- Jigar

Additional Programming: Amrit Sharma

Music Production Head: Romil Ved 

Recording Engineer: Swar Mehta @White Noise Collectives

Mixed & Mastered by: Eric Pillai @ FSOB

Assistant Mix & Master Engineer: Michael Edwin Pillai


A Maddock Films Production 


Lurking in cinemas on 7th June 2024

Cast: Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, S. Sathyaraj 

Directed by: Aditya Sarpotdar 

Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik 

Based on Story By: Yogesh Chandekar 

Screenplay & Dialogue by: Niren Bhatt 

Co-Producer: Sharada Karki Jalota, Pooja Prem Patheja 

Director Of Photography: Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran 

Production Designer: Amrish Patange & Dayanidhi Patturajan (Red Ameise)

Editor: Monisha R. Baldawa 

Chief Assistant Director: Amit Singh Rajput 

Executive Producer: Shraddha S. Thorat 

Associate Producer: Sanjeev Mishra 

Line Producer: Rajdeep Gupta 

Costume Designer: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma 

Director of Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Taras)

Keywords
musicoriginal songindie musicindian musicbollywoodhindi songsmovie songssharvariabhay vermajasmine sandlasamitabh bhattacharya
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy