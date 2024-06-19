Taras | Munjya | Sharvari & Abhay Verma | Sachin-Jigar, Jasmine Sandlas | Amitabh Bhattacharya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Song: Taras
Movie: Munjya
Music: Sachin-Jigar
Singers: Jasmine Sandlas & Sachin-Jigar
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Backing Vocals / Chorus: Sumonto Mukherjee
Programmed & Arranged By: Sachin- Jigar
Additional Programming: Amrit Sharma
Music Production Head: Romil Ved
Recording Engineer: Swar Mehta @White Noise Collectives
Mixed & Mastered by: Eric Pillai @ FSOB
Assistant Mix & Master Engineer: Michael Edwin Pillai
A Maddock Films Production
Lurking in cinemas on 7th June 2024
Cast: Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, S. Sathyaraj
Directed by: Aditya Sarpotdar
Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik
Based on Story By: Yogesh Chandekar
Screenplay & Dialogue by: Niren Bhatt
Co-Producer: Sharada Karki Jalota, Pooja Prem Patheja
Director Of Photography: Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran
Production Designer: Amrish Patange & Dayanidhi Patturajan (Red Ameise)
Editor: Monisha R. Baldawa
Chief Assistant Director: Amit Singh Rajput
Executive Producer: Shraddha S. Thorat
Associate Producer: Sanjeev Mishra
Line Producer: Rajdeep Gupta
Costume Designer: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma
Director of Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Taras)