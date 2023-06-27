Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 13 Part 2: Romans 13 With Pastor Chris LeDuc

In part 2 of this special 2 part episode, Pastor Chris LeDuc takes us on a subterranean dive on ROMANS 13, the most debated chapter in the Bible when it comes to civil government. Break out your notebooks, there is a TON to unpack here so enjoy the show!



Pastor Chris LeDuc is a graduate of Masters Seminary in Los Angeles. He served in a church planting and revitalization ministry for Grace Community Church for 3 years and over the last 5 years has been the teaching elder and pastor for Cannon Beach Bible Church in Cannon Beach Oregon. He is also a small business owner in the healthcare industry and is putting together a book based on some very in depth sermons he’s preached on God and government



