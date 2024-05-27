Create New Account
2024-APR-30 Collecting signatures for Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai outside a Walmart
My adventures collecting signatures for Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai to get him on the ballot as an independent candidate in NY. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is the only candidate running for president that does not SUCK ZIONIST COCK

presidentdr shiva ayyaduraifree palestineindependent candidate

