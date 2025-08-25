Joe Untamed: Urban Chaos and Corporate Woke Culture with Kunstler & Putsch

Get ready for an explosive episode of Joe Untamed, where we dive into the forces reshaping America and the world. From the streets of D.C., where Trump’s bold actions challenge entrenched institutions, to the intricate forces influencing corporate America and social media, today’s discussions explore the intersection of power, culture, and accountability. With ATVs and motorcycles rolling freely through the capital, and citizens protesting in the streets, the episode captures a moment where leadership, civic engagement, and societal tension collide.

Joining the conversation is James Kunstler, acclaimed urban critic and cultural commentator, whose decades-long work dissecting America’s urban decay and societal dysfunction provides crucial context for today’s upheavals. Kunstler examines the structural and psychological forces behind Washington’s chaos, the Trump takeover, and the broader decline of public institutions. He also analyzes recent revelations, like Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition transcript, exploring what it means for trust in government and the justice system, and highlighting how elite power structures manipulate narratives for political ends.

Rounding out the show is Casey Putsch, craftsman, engineer, and founder of Genius Garage, who brings a hands-on perspective to the corporate and cultural landscape. Casey will discuss the missteps of major companies in their marketing and values alignment, the dangers of woke-driven corporate agendas, and the influence of global tech and investment powers on innovation and independence. From social media censorship to controversial international incidents, Casey provides actionable insights into how creativity, integrity, and education can thrive even amidst systemic pressures. This episode promises a unique blend of analysis, strategy, and real-world expertise that listeners won’t want to miss.





