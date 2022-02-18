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Missouri vs Joe on Federal Gun Control
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160 views • February 18, 2022
The Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act is working so well - ending state and local enforcement of federal gun control - that the DOJ repeatedly pointed out how well it’s working in its lawsuit against the state.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 18, 2022
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 18, 2022
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