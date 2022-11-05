Karen Kingston - People Now Connected To The Demonic Realm Through COVID19 Injections, Nanotech





Published October 26, 2022

Karen Kingston joins Maria Zeee to explain the way humans have now been connected to the demonic realm through the nanotech in COVID-19 injections and the quantum field - but there's more.

The patents show that nanotechnology is embedded into everyday products and every single human has been exposed.





https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-1-dismantling-the-the-deceptions

