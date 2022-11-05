Create New Account
Karen Kingston - People Now Connected To The Demonic Realm Through COVID19 Injections, Nanotech
Vigilent Citizen
Published 17 days ago |


MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network

Published October 26, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1q1tmw-live-karen-kingston-people-now-connected-to-the-demonic-realm-through-covid.html


Karen Kingston joins Maria Zeee to explain the way humans have now been connected to the demonic realm through the nanotech in COVID-19 injections and the quantum field - but there's more.

The patents show that nanotechnology is embedded into everyday products and every single human has been exposed.


For more info on Karen's Substack visit:

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-1-dismantling-the-the-deceptions

Keywords
vaccinenanotechnologyprogrammingexposurehumancovid 19hydrogelgraphene oxidekaren kingstonmaria zeedemonic realm

