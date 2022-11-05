Karen Kingston - People Now Connected To The Demonic Realm Through COVID19 Injections, Nanotech

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network
Published October 26, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1q1tmw-live-karen-kingston-people-now-connected-to-the-demonic-realm-through-covid.html
Karen Kingston joins Maria Zeee to explain the way humans have now been connected to the demonic realm through the nanotech in COVID-19 injections and the quantum field - but there's more.
The patents show that nanotechnology is embedded into everyday products and every single human has been exposed.
For more info on Karen's Substack visit:
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-1-dismantling-the-the-deceptions
