Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Will You Tolerate?
9 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday |

We used to tolerate people who believe in the Bible and Biblical standards.  But not any more.  The enemies of truth call for tolerance but actually try to silence and destroy the truth.  They call for tolerance for what they believe but try to silence all criticism of it.   And they can’t take any criticism at all!  They fall apart and or get raging mad!  They are indeed snowflakes that melt with the least bit of heat.   The Bible talks about Leaven or yeast that makes the dough rise.  It doesn’t take much leaven to make the batter rise when baked.  People will tolerate a little sin but don’t realize it soon turns into a big problem.  COPD is due to a little cigarette. 
Sudden deaths happening all over the world due to a little jab.  A little leaven leaveneth the whole loaf.    

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket