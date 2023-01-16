What Will You Tolerate?

We
used to tolerate people who believe in the Bible and Biblical standards. But not any more. The enemies of truth call for tolerance but
actually try to silence and destroy the truth.
They call for tolerance for what they believe but try to silence all
criticism of it. And they can’t take
any criticism at all! They fall apart
and or get raging mad! They are indeed
snowflakes that melt with the least bit of heat. The Bible talks about Leaven or yeast that
makes the dough rise. It doesn’t take
much leaven to make the batter rise when baked.
People will tolerate a little sin but don’t realize it soon turns into a
big problem. COPD is due to a little
cigarette.
Sudden deaths happening all over the world due to a little jab. A little leaven leaveneth the whole loaf.
