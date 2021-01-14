5G Electro Sensitivity and The Bigger Picture

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My talk with Rhiannon Augenthaler, Paula Mitton, Nicholas Martin, and Katherine Armitage, who are doing tremendous work to stop the roll out of 5G and explain what it is and how it affects us.
Please support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
Rhiannon contact [email protected]
[email protected]
saveusnow.org.uk
Jason's paintings https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify..
Leo Zagami website https://leozagami.com/
See Jason's other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...