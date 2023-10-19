Create New Account
Americas World War 2 Weapons Don't Matter in WW3
The New American
Published 16 hours ago

Russia is ready to fight WW3 with new weapons. America has new weapons but is not ready for a war with them. Aircraft Carriers are sitting ducks in this day and age.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

Info wars - WW3 ALERT – Putin Threatens to Attack US Aircraft Carriers In Range to Launch Nuclear Strike on Russia in Dark Warning from Beijing 

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=653070b109f66fb7701381f9

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
russiaww3aircraft carriers

