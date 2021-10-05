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Woe To The Shepherds - If Any Would Not Work, NEITHER Should He Eat -PAY ATTENTION!
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139 views • October 05, 2021
Find your path back to the Lord God:
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Music Samuel Kim Music:
https://youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
All copyright belongs to their respective owners.
"Something In The Way" by Nirvana
Batman 2021 Theme by Michael Giacchino
Trailer Music Credit:
-Bryce Miller Music (http://www.brycemillermusic.com)
-Alloy Tracks (https://www.alloytracks.com)
-Cavalry Music (www.cavalry-music.com)
Cover Arranged & Orchestrated by Samuel Kim - 2021
https://liftupabanner.com
------------------------------------------------------
Music Samuel Kim Music:
https://youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
All copyright belongs to their respective owners.
"Something In The Way" by Nirvana
Batman 2021 Theme by Michael Giacchino
Trailer Music Credit:
-Bryce Miller Music (http://www.brycemillermusic.com)
-Alloy Tracks (https://www.alloytracks.com)
-Cavalry Music (www.cavalry-music.com)
Cover Arranged & Orchestrated by Samuel Kim - 2021
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