Media Working Desperately To Stop Legitimate Debate About COVID Vaccine Injury-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 23 2023

Here we are on Day 1,194 Of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and as we warned you back in 2020, millions of people who took the COVID vaccine are now developing unexplained skyrocketing cancers and blood clots. We're not talking about the elderly and the infirm, but people in their late 30's to early 50's are the ones experiencing this. Doctors and scientists are 'mystified' as to what could be cause this sudden and dramatic rise. Could it have something to do with the mRNA gene editing shot given to 5.55 billion people between 2021 and 2023? 🤔



"So they poured out for the men to eat. And it came to pass, as they were eating of the pottage, that they cried out, and said, O thou man of God, there is death in the pot. And they could not eat thereof." 2 Kings 4:40 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we start with a debate sponsored by podcaster Joe Rogan that proposes to match Robert Kennedy Jr. with virologist Peter Hotez to debate the efficacy and possible adverse reactions associated with the COVID vaccine. All over Twitter today, Liberals are demanding that such an event never take place, the very same Liberals who caused your social media accounts to be suspended, banned and terminated during the pandemic for attempting to share the truth. In my own life personally, I am hearing story after story of young people who took the vaccine and/or the boosters, and are now riddled with cancers, blood clots and other health issues. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we ask the hard questions and happily risk (yet another) social media suspension for bringing you the truth about COVID and the vaccines. TO THE FIGHT!!!

