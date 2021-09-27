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Sunday Live Broadcast - 9/26/21
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140 views • September 27, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
"Big Pharma Celebrates Biden Admin Pushing Boosters in Defiance of Medical Experts FULL SHOW 9-26-21"
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down how Big Pharma is taking a victory lap now that the Biden administration is pushing boosters on Americans against the recommendations of the CDC and FDA vaccine panels. Meanwhile, the DHS admits Biden allowed thousands of untested Haitian migrants into the U.S.
https://banned.video/watch?id=61514f993dc2d614a694eb2a
https://australiaoneparty.com/
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
The Alex Jones Show, Alex Jones are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
"Big Pharma Celebrates Biden Admin Pushing Boosters in Defiance of Medical Experts FULL SHOW 9-26-21"
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down how Big Pharma is taking a victory lap now that the Biden administration is pushing boosters on Americans against the recommendations of the CDC and FDA vaccine panels. Meanwhile, the DHS admits Biden allowed thousands of untested Haitian migrants into the U.S.
https://banned.video/watch?id=61514f993dc2d614a694eb2a
https://australiaoneparty.com/
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
The Alex Jones Show, Alex Jones are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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