Back in the 1990s a man named Jack Kevorkian brought to the world story-line a thing called “Doctor assisted suicide”. At the time it was shocking for most people. He went to court a number of times walking away scot-free. Not so the last time, when we were told he went to prison. All these decades later the idea Kevorkian introduced in the 90s is now mainstream, and in some places law. Places like Canada have implemented this idea many thousands of times now – in one year! This is an example of how the media and its actors introduce, and then mainstream ideas that are at first unacceptable. The Overton window is always on the move in our time, and it works. In my mind death is easily construed as harm when it is implemented by choice. So much for the Hippocratic oath.





FULL SHOW - EPISODE 658 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/658-stand-or-fall-in-the-coming-pivotal-year-just-say-no/





MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777