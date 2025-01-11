Disease in Reverse - Episode 7: Healing Solutions to the Bioengineered Weapons Disguised as Diseases

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net





o Dr. Ardis explains why someone who has received the COVID shots, should consider any negative effects as an injection injury.

o How genetically infected microorganisms, rather than spike glycoprotein, are being shed by individuals who have been vaxxed. These microorganisms can be transferred through close contact, such as shaking hands.

o The fear surrounding the AIDS epidemic and its connection to HIV, suggesting that this fear created a market opportunity for the drug AZT manufactured by Burroughs Wellcome.

o Dr. Braun exposes the use of technical language and terminology in virology and vaccinology, suggesting that it can create an impression of complexity and exclusivity.

o Dr. Nuzum explains cellular detoxification, which involves enabling cells to eliminate various types of toxins, including mold toxins, viral toxins, heavy metals, and environmental toxins.

o Robert Scott Bell mentions that toxic burdens from man-made chemicals can surpass the body's natural metabolic pathways of excretion. He highlights the importance of supporting liver function and enhancing detoxification processes, mentioning the complexity of phase one and phase two detoxification pathways.

o The focus on vaccine distribution has overshadowed the exploration of other therapeutic options such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, high doses of vitamin C, vitamin D3, exercise, sunlight, and weight loss, which plays a significant role in preventing disease.

o Dr. Nuzum explains how the military in Lyme, Connecticut, was involved in a project to weaponize mosquitoes and ticks for biological warfare. The goal of this project was to release infected ticks on the Germans to kill them using diseases like syphilis and Rocky Mountain fever.













