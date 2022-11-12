HOPE FOR HEAVEN

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If we are indeed journeying thither (heaven), the spirit of heaven will dwell in our hearth here. But if we find no pleasure now in the contemplation of heavenly things; if we have no interest in seeking the knowledge of God, no delight in beholding the character of Christ; if holiness has no attractions for us--then we may be sure that our hope of heaven is vain. CCh 345.4