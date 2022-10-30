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A message about the upcoming occult feast in the year 2022.The word Hell-oh-wean is intentionally not written correctly as I don't want to take the real word into my mouth, just use something that sounds somehow similar.
A complete transcript is not available, only paraphrased about the content of the video:
https://bindernowski.com/message-hell-oh-wean-2022-a-warning-not-to-join-but-to-pray/
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https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski