Video - Damar Hamlin Tackled Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins on Routine Hit, Rises, Then Suddenly Collapses

24 Year Old Buffalo Bills Safety Collapses After Rising from a Routine Tackle. Administered on field CPR and transported via ambulance immediately to the hospital in critical condition. Status unknown. Monday Night Game between the Bills and Bengals suspended.

2 view angles of the event shown.

No mention of vaccine relationship, but these types of events have been happening globally since the vaccine roll-out to young, previously symptomless, young healthy athletes from all different sports. Soccer, basketball, rugby, football and more.

