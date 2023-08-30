Create New Account
Departing from the Faith (Part 2)
Fire & Grace Church
Published 17 hours ago

August 18th, 2019

In part two of Departing from the Faith, Pastor Dean breaks down the falling away of the Hillsong's worship leader Marty Sampson. One of his excuses for "losing his faith" was "science" so Pastor Dean thoroughly addresses that excuse with the truth of Biblical cosmology.

dean odlefalling awayosas

