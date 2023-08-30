Departing from the Faith (Part 2)

August 18th, 2019
In part two of Departing from the Faith, Pastor Dean breaks down the falling away of the Hillsong's worship leader Marty Sampson. One of his excuses for "losing his faith" was "science" so Pastor Dean thoroughly addresses that excuse with the truth of Biblical cosmology.
