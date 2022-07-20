US Treasury Secretary Visits South Korea and Looking Forward to Expanding the Partnership Between the Two Countries

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https://gnews.org/post/pwlg29d7
07/20/2022 According to Arirang News, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits South Korea. She looks forward to expanding the partnership between the two countries, pointing out that they cannot allow China to use their market position to disrupt the economy of both countries