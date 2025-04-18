The Storm!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 2025 was a very wet month in Portugal. It was also very stormy. The saturated ground prepared the area for downed trees and utility poles and lines and car and roof damage with the coming of a tropical storm. It made a mess with destruction widespread. 100 mile-per-hour winds leave a trail of destruction.
Here we can see the result and the cleanup required. Enjoy our video....