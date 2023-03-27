Create New Account
This is Satan's Greatest Hoax - Do This and You'll Go To Heaven
25 views
channel image
The RED Zone
Published 16 hours ago |

442,291 views (YouTube) May 22, 2021 #offthekirb #the10commandments

(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)

The 10 Commandments as they are often talked about by Christians, but do we still need to keep them? Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries talks about The Bible and 10 Commandments.

Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries provides provocative and helpful insights on these and other important related questions.

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                                   - The RED Zone

Keywords
gospelgracelawten commandments

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
logo

