This is Satan's Greatest Hoax - Do This and You'll Go To Heaven

442,291 views (YouTube) May 22, 2021 #offthekirb #the10commandments
(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)
The 10 Commandments as they are often talked about by Christians, but do we still need to keep them? Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries talks about The Bible and 10 Commandments.
Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries provides provocative and helpful insights on these and other important related questions.
Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.