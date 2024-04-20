MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Boeing 777 pilot incapacitated over the Atlantic

15 MAR 2024. British Airways B777 performing flight from New York to London was cruising at FL400 over the Atlantic when the flight crew declared medical emergency reporting one of the pilots had become incapacitated and was unable to perform their duties.

https://www.aerotime.aero/articles/british-airways-pilot-incapacitation-st-johns

SOURCE

Edited version of:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42-h0REQ8WQ

Mirrored - frankploegman

