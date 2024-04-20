MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Boeing 777 pilot incapacitated over the Atlantic

15 MAR 2024. British Airways B777 performing flight from New York to London was cruising at FL400 over the Atlantic when the flight crew declared medical emergency reporting one of the pilots had become incapacitated and was unable to perform their duties.
https://www.aerotime.aero/articles/british-airways-pilot-incapacitation-st-johns
SOURCE
Edited version of:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42-h0REQ8WQ
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.