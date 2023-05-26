https://gettr.com/post/p2htuqie327

0523 Grant Stinchfield with Nicole

这些都是租用的私人公共巴士，他们正在提供这种服务，这已经引起了经济上的不平衡，最终他们与联合国勾结在一起，因为他们知道，联合国将赋予他们这个能力，让他们进入北部边界。

These are rented private, public buses, and they are providing this service, which has caused an economic imbalance, and ultimately they are colluding with the UN because they know that the UN will give them the ability to get to the northern border.

