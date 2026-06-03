Tom Osborne's controversial votes as Nebraska Congressman sent young Americans into deadly wars with lasting consequences. Discover the votes, costs, and legacy that still spark debate today.





This report explores Tom Osborne's time in Congress and its impact on Nebraska families, national security, and public trust. From key war authorizations to funding bills, the decisions shaped America's path in the early 2000s with significant human and financial tolls.





Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald - Tom Osborne Votes for War: The Congressman Who Sent Nebraskans to Die and Unleashed Chaos https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/tom-osborne-votes-for-war-the-congressman

View more Nebraska Journal Herald reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyklROv7N8w&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIKxMCuouLPqgFMEmbtWyzxd&index=24

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