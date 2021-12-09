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Creatives Chat with Ike Watson | Ep 14
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1 view • December 09, 2021
Ep 14 - We have an organic chat with the multi-talented artist, music producer and aspiring entrepreneur, Ike Watson.
Ike shares about his music production, the launching of his clothing design, and how to strive and thrive as an independent creator!
We swap many insightful nuggets of wisdom about building a successful business, achieving our goals, and manifesting a productive future.
Join us as we dive into the creative flow and chat about who knows what. Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
Ike shares about his music production, the launching of his clothing design, and how to strive and thrive as an independent creator!
We swap many insightful nuggets of wisdom about building a successful business, achieving our goals, and manifesting a productive future.
Join us as we dive into the creative flow and chat about who knows what. Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
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