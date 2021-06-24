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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1341 - The Potenza family - The family speaks out
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10 views • June 24, 2021
The group, who are suspected in another home invasion in the area, entered the home through an unlocked garage door and held Carl and Eileen at gunpoint while they ransacked the house for hours. Eileen was raped, as well as shot twice when she tried to escape. Alli was gang-raped by the group, before they finally fled with the family’s possessions.
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