Lebanon: Nearly 100 people have been killed & more than 700 injured following Israeli attacks, according to the country’s Ministry of Health

Nearly 100 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in Lebanon following Israeli attacks, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Adding:

CNN: Trump said today that the direct peace talks with Iran will happen “very soon” but was unsure if Vice President JD Vance will attend.

“We’ll have Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD — maybe JD, I don’t know. There’s a question of safety, security,” Trump said of the planned talks in Islamabad.

A source familiar with the planning told CNN that officials were no longer making preparations for the vice president to attend the in-person talks this week. Given the precarious nature of the ongoing negotiations, that decision could still change, the source noted.

🐻 This should tell you how serious the US is. Iran has said that they don't want to talk to them again. The only person Iran is actually willing to talk to probably won't be there.

Adding:

Statement issued by Hezbollah regarding the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against civilians:

With its blind hatred, habitual criminality, and limitless brutality—which has become an ingrained nature—the Israeli enemy today committed a series of roaming massacres against safe civilians, targeting civilian areas in the southern suburbs and the capital Beirut, as well as in Sidon, the south, and the Bekaa, through dozens of brutal airstrikes, resulting in hundreds of martyrs and wounded among children, women, and the elderly.

This barbaric aggression, which at every stage constitutes clear war crimes and acts of genocide by targeting densely populated civilian areas, markets, and shops during peak hours, is nothing but a desperate attempt to take revenge on civilian citizens after the failure of all attempts to break the will of this proud people and subjugate them. Our honorable people and the sons of the nation have proven that the brutality of the aggression has only increased their resilience, steadfastness, and commitment to the choice of resistance, no matter the great sacrifices they make.

This unrestrained criminality is a clear expression of the disappointment suffered by the enemy after its resounding failure to achieve any of its objectives and plans on various fronts, and after finding itself surrounded by the reality of its defeat—powerless and restrained from changing the equations imposed by the steadfastness of the peoples of Iran and Lebanon. It also reflects the state of collapse, confusion, and disarray in which this troubled entity and its defeated army are living as a result of the strikes of the fighters.

We affirm that the blood of the martyrs and the wounded will not be in vain, and that today’s massacres, like all acts of aggression and brutal crimes, confirm our natural and legal right to resist the occupation and respond to its aggression. They will only increase our determination to resist and confront, to curb the enemy and defend our people and our homeland, and to protect our security in the face of ongoing aggression.

Adding: an X post:

Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) / Posts / X

'The Belgian Foreign Minister'

I came to Beirut today to show our full support to the Lebanese authorities and to express our deep solidarity with the families affected by the violent conflict opposing Israel to Hezbollah. Just before I was commending President Aoun for offering to open official negotiations with Israel towards a ceasefire, Israel launched, with no previous warning, one of the most massive strikes since the begging of the hostilities, allegedly causing hundreds of civilian victims. We were at the embassy with my delegation, just a few hundred metres from where the missiles struck. This must stop. The ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran must include Lebanon!

Adding:

IRGC:

IF THE ATTACKS ON LEBANON DO NOT STOP, THE "AGGRESSORS" IN THE REGION WILL RECEIVE A "WORTHY OF REGRET RESPONSE"

Adding, more after, from @DD Geopolitics:

This appears to be the sequence of events:

➡️The Trump administration drafted the statement released by the Pakistani prime minister regarding the ceasefire (evidenced by a leftover header in the document).

➡️The statement included Lebanon as part of the ceasefire agreement.

➡️Netanyahu called Trump after the agreement was made public.

➡️Israel then bombed Lebanon, killing nearly 100 people and injuring around 700.

➡️Trump subsequently stated that Lebanon was not part of the agreement.



