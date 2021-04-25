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MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO IN YOUR LIFETIME? GEERT BOSSHE URGES THE WORLD - STOP COVID VACCINES CATASTROPE
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2098 views • April 25, 2021
YOURLIFEISATRISK.COM
ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOS - YOU WILL SEE IN YOUR LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GEERT VANDEN BOSSHE is a WORLD LEADER IN VACCINES particularly for EPIDEMICS and LARGE POPULATIONS.
He is PRO VACCINES. And he is now WARNING everyone to STOP THESE COVID 19 VACCINES
otherwise there will be a GLOBAL CATASTROPHE - unmatched. EXPLAINED BY HIGHWIRE.COM MEDICAL JOURNALIST DEL BIGTREE
After watching SHARE SHARE SHARE!!!! This is LIFE & DEATH on a GLOBAL SCALE!!!
ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOS - YOU WILL SEE IN YOUR LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GEERT VANDEN BOSSHE is a WORLD LEADER IN VACCINES particularly for EPIDEMICS and LARGE POPULATIONS.
He is PRO VACCINES. And he is now WARNING everyone to STOP THESE COVID 19 VACCINES
otherwise there will be a GLOBAL CATASTROPHE - unmatched. EXPLAINED BY HIGHWIRE.COM MEDICAL JOURNALIST DEL BIGTREE
After watching SHARE SHARE SHARE!!!! This is LIFE & DEATH on a GLOBAL SCALE!!!
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