"Ice & Glory" is an high energy, fist pumping, rock 'em, sock 'em hockey anthem that captures the raw thrill and triumphant lamp-lighting glory on the frozen hockey night battleground with a chorus that’ll have fans roaring along from the first puck drop. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969