Two Massive Pouring Creepy Crawlers Over H.B 1/8/23 -- CALIFORNIA

I was having lunch in Huntington Beach and saw these monsters over head from the window. I ran out to capture them creeping in and out of the black moistureless fake ass so called rain clouds. Take a good look at the amount of substance pouring from these vehicles. As the trails stretch out longer you can see what looks to be DNA patterns. The deceptions never end. What a joke that is. Pathetic.





Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





