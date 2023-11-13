My Brother and His Father are the Lookalike Reincarnation of Peter & Paul

Known Sources for Images in Video:
1. Peter - 1,600 year old, 4th-Century Image discovered in Catacombs of St. Thecla in Rome
Bristol Psalter Image of Peter; This pocket-sized 11th-century manuscript contains the Greek text of the Psalms followed by Biblical poetry.
It is an example of a group of manuscripts known as ‘marginal psalters’, so called because the margins are lavishly decorated with images related to the text of the Psalms. What makes this Psalter special, is that many of its pages have survived the centuries with minimal whitewashing attempts or alteration: and depicts the Biblical Hebrew Israelites as they were, a dark skin, Negro people with dark bushy hair or Afros.
The volume was discovered in the possession of Western College in Bristol in 1921.
Manuscript: BL Additional 40731 The Bristol Psalter; Folio: 240r; Dating: 1000-1100; From: Istanbul, Turkey; Holding Institution: British Library
2. Paul - 1,400 year old, 6th-Century Fresco style Image of Paul has been discovered in the Catacombs of San Gennaro in Naples, Italy
