Fear or Faith in 2022?

What’s ahead in 2022? New reports reveal skyrocketing death rates for a world that is already scared to death. Here are the stats and the facts. It's time to help others break from the Mass Formation Psychosis of covid fear and find everlasting peace in God.Thanks for watching and praying!Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comSources:Copyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.