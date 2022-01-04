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Fear or Faith in 2022?
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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20 views • January 04, 2022
What’s ahead in 2022? New reports reveal skyrocketing death rates for a world that is already scared to death. Here are the stats and the facts. It's time to help others break from the Mass Formation Psychosis of covid fear and find everlasting peace in God.

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Sources:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/abou
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reuters-fact-check-covid-social-media-pfizer-world-economic-forum/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-40-among-those-aged-18-64-and-not-because-covid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bp4Alkuw3QLx/
https://nationalfile.com/denmark-90-omicron-infections-found-fully-vaccinated-boosted-individuals/
https://nehls.house.gov/posts/joe-rogan-experience-1757-dr-robert-malone-md-full-transcript
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3qHAjNrud47/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FREXQWsgNt82/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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