New PROPOSED LAW TO JAIL 'ANTI-VAXXERS' & THE CDC FEAR BASED TALKING POINTS TO MEDIA REVEALED!

A controversial group, currently in the crosshairs of the establishment, which was also discussed at Event 201, is known as the Anti Vaccine Movement. And now, we see the UK Government, working on a new law, to jail people who spread 'Anti Vaccine Propaganda' online. Currently people are protected from prosecution, if they sincerely believe the misinformation or propaganda is real, but the government is looking to reform this provision and make it a criminal offense to post anything online, particularly social media which is deemed to be 'Anti Vaccine.'



Where does the CDC stand on this issue? Well, when we examine a CDC document published at the National Academies website, we see what they call, 'A Recipe for Fostering Public Interest and High Vaccine Demand.'



The CDC document appears to contain outright talking points and a strategy to be carried out and propagated to the public via health officials and the media.



When we see a massive, profit driven, global operation which wields vast power and influence over governments, who want to make vaccines mandatory and jail those who dare to ask questions, which is then propagandized by the media and sold to the public through fear and intimidation, we must resist!