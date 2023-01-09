Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Everyone's Guide to Climate Model Deception.
29 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 21 hours ago |

Everyone's Guide to Climate Model Deception.

https://rumble.com/v24lzh0-everyones-guide-to-climate-model-deception..html


https://youtu.be/dxoaSchrJ1c


Climate models are the entire basis for changing the world around you. They are being used to control every aspect of your life and welfare from planned restriction of your movements to making it impossible for many to, in the future, own a car. This video simply explains the deceit behind them:- To the heart of Climate Deception https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkXhx... Intentional Climate Deception https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4tl1...


=================================


Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and supplying music to video channels, then things got serious.  In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world.  The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org.  See Documentary "The Dimming".


https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html


Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Climate Model Deception, Climate Emergency Debunked, Climate Lies

Keywords
climate liesclimate model deceptionclimate emergency debunked

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket