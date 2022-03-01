TRUTH BOMB: Why the Zelensky Regime is murdering Ukrainians!

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This USA ex pat living in Ukraine speaks out about the Zelensky regime and you may not like what you hear.
The free-world needs to step back and dismantle the propaganda fake news about Russia and Ukraine and search for the truth of whats happening.