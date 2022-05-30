5 Prophetic Words DJT Will Return 05/30/2022

Today we take a look at 5 different people that were given dreams and visions by the Lord that says: DJT will be back. These people don't know one another, yet they all carry the exact same message.00:00 Retaking of America from the Deep State06:15 Thank you for Helping Prophecy Club07:43 DJT Will be Back10:28 Terry Bennett11:42 Arrests Ensue DJT Inaugurated16:17 An Internal Revolution18:39 Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes22:14 The Expectancies of War26:46 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112