The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! The Problem And Solution Are Within

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Good day Warriors of Light!
On today's show we take a look on the inside as introspection is often the first step to redemption. And as always, we rock the praise and worship with a gem from the iconic Christ-centered rockers Bride. Praise the Lord and Enjoy!
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