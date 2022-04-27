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Gubment Spending
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18 views • April 27, 2022
Corrupticrats
* The government is good at two things: fighting wars and spending our $.
* The most expensive item on the list this year: [Bidan] wasted $2B by not building the border wall.
* America’s national debt sits at $30T as hard-earned tax dollars are dished out.
* This is a bipartisan problem.
* It’s going to continue.
* There is no appetite to try to reduce spending and waste in the budget.
Pro Tips
* Gubment spending has become the cabal’s go-to piggy bank.
* Their usual money laundering channels have been dismantled.
* The DC sausage machine feeds their global crime syndicate at taxpayer expense.
* It’s not just that the libs aren’t working for us.
* We finance their evil agenda — which they weaponize and use against us.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305207904001
* The government is good at two things: fighting wars and spending our $.
* The most expensive item on the list this year: [Bidan] wasted $2B by not building the border wall.
* America’s national debt sits at $30T as hard-earned tax dollars are dished out.
* This is a bipartisan problem.
* It’s going to continue.
* There is no appetite to try to reduce spending and waste in the budget.
Pro Tips
* Gubment spending has become the cabal’s go-to piggy bank.
* Their usual money laundering channels have been dismantled.
* The DC sausage machine feeds their global crime syndicate at taxpayer expense.
* It’s not just that the libs aren’t working for us.
* We finance their evil agenda — which they weaponize and use against us.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305207904001
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