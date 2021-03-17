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Pedo Child Abuse - Fake White House - Gay Obama Controls Fake President - Mask Police Abuse - Rebel Song
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4682 views • March 17, 2021
WARNING: First images show abused children, also strong language - proceed at your discretion.
A video of mixed images and stories showing some of the deceptions and evils in our world such as child abuse by pedophiles, empty white house and the fake white house, the fake president and who controls him, the gay Obama and his trans wife, police abuse of non mask wearers and a strong language song against the abuses.
A video of mixed images and stories showing some of the deceptions and evils in our world such as child abuse by pedophiles, empty white house and the fake white house, the fake president and who controls him, the gay Obama and his trans wife, police abuse of non mask wearers and a strong language song against the abuses.
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