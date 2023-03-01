Ukraine Update March 1, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov on the West preparations for large-scale provocations involving toxic chemicals in Ukraine.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Sinkovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen and 2 motor vehicles.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched the artillery have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware near Stelmakhovka, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic). The AFU losses were up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored fighting vehicles and 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer.

💥In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by air strikes, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in the neutralization of about 350 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer and 2 D-30 howitzer.

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zelyony Gay (Zaporozhye region). The enemy suffered up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks. 1 AFU munition depot has been destroyed near Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥In Kherson direction, 1 munition depot has been hit near Tokarevo (Kherson region).

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 162 areas.

◽️Air defense facilities have shot down 6 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS. In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Rubezhnoye, Zaliman, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Blagoveshchenka, Nikolskoye, Vladimirovka, Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Lesnoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry