UK IS FAILING RAPIDLY - THEIR SOLUTION IS EATING INSECTS (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-https://www.bitchute.com/video/XTm1gsYMQXcU/
So now the qualifications for human food is "cheap and easy to farm". Sounds very convincing. Just a little reminder to us all, what we buy is what we vote for. Always try to consider the source.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=75o0msm7Vq4