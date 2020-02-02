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ALL OF THE NEWS IS THE SAME
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293 views • February 02, 2020
Don't waste precious brain cells watching tv news! Your mind can only remember so much, so don't fill it with talking head fake news garbage!
REMEMBER! The Clinton Crime Family and Congress in 1996 destroyed journalism by passing the Telecommunications Act, which lead to the big corporate news nightmare we live with today!
REPEAL THE TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT OF 1996
REMEMBER! The Clinton Crime Family and Congress in 1996 destroyed journalism by passing the Telecommunications Act, which lead to the big corporate news nightmare we live with today!
REPEAL THE TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT OF 1996
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